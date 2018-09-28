Sheriff’s office needs public’s assistance

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on July 5 said it was searching for two Bladenboro residents in connection with a June breaking and entering case, and sought the public’s help.

“We are asking for help from our citizens to locate and arrest Michael Travis Babson, 32, and Keri Jean Hester, 32, of 16884 N.C. 131, Bladenboro, for breaking and entering and larceny of a residence near their home that happened on June 15,” said Sheriff Jim McVicker said in the July news release.

Investigators located stolen property at Hester’s residence and obtained warrants on her and Babson for felonious breaking and entering, felonious larceny, and felonious possession of stolen goods. Hester was arrested on June 28. Babson was wanted on the original warrants and has four other outstanding warrants on unrelated matters.

On July 2, investigators sought and obtained additional warrants on Hester and Babson for conspiracy to commit felonious breaking and entering.

McVicker said items stolen included televisions, cash, BB guns, a Yeti cooler and a deer mount. Investigators have recovered a portion of the property from the Hester residence.

An original publication of this story included an incorrect name, the Sheriff’s Office said in an email to the newspaper Sept. 28; republication with the correct name was requested. Photos of the suspects, because their identies could not be immediately confirmed by the newspaper, were subsequently deleted.