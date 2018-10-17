Volleyball: West Bladen thumps East Columbus

Mikayla Meadows Mikayla Meadows

DUBLIN — West Bladen tuned up for its rivalry match by toppling visiting East Columbus in straight sets Monday evening.

The Lady Knights prevailed 25-20, 25-17, 26-24 in the Three Rivers Conference matchup. Senior Caroline Davis had 20 digs and classmate Raegan Davis had 12 assists, eight kills, a pair of solo blocks, nine service points and two aces.

Junior Lexie Corrothers delivered 14 kills, junior Mikayla Meadows 11 and sophomore Sidnee Walters nine. Walters also contributed seven digs and seven service points. Junior Jordan Benson had seven assists and junior Tatiana Hunt seven digs.

West Bladen won the junior varsity match 25-23, 25-7 behind six aces and five service points from Ashlyn Cox. Caroline Brisson added six service points.

“Both teams played extremely good,” said head coach Gaye Davis. “I’m so proud of the way they fought for the wins.”

Mikayla Meadows https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Mikayla-Meadows.jpg Mikayla Meadows