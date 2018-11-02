Football: East Bladen, West Bladen move to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

DUBLIN — Friday’s football game between visiting East Bladen and West Bladen has been postponed, coaches from the two schools say.

Kickoff is now set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The Three Rivers Conference clash is the next-to-last for each squad. The Eagles will be on the road next week at unbeaten state-ranked No. 7 South Columbus; West Bladen will host Red Springs with homecoming festivities. Both of these games are rescheduled from Sept. 14, when Hurricane Florence made landfall about 60 miles away near Wrightsville Beach.

The playoffs begin Nov. 16.

