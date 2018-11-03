Discounts available on tree seedlings

Past and present members of the armed forces can get a discount on tree seedlings from the N.C. Forest Service, a news release says.

The discount is 20 percent on orders placed by active or retired military personnel during the month of November, applied to the first $500 of all new orders up to a $100 discount.

In the release, N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said, “With Veteran’s Day approaching, we want to give our veterans and active military personnel an incentive to start a new forest on fallow land or regrow a forest after the timber has been cut. The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services works closely with our military partners through the Sentinel Landscapes Program to protect and grow agricultural and forest lands around military bases in the state. We’d like to offer this discount as a show of appreciation for the sacrifices our military members make for our nation.”

Orders will need proof of service to qualify. A valid military ID, Department of Defense Form 214/215 or National Guard Bureau Form 22/22A is acceptable. Standard shipping rates will still apply.

Tree seedlings may be ordered by calling 1-888-NCTREES or by going online to buynctrees.com.