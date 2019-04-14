Knights drop doubleheader with Fairmont

Tristen Sadler -

DUBLIN — West Bladen’s tough luck in high school tennis suffered a double dose Thursday, losing both matches in a doubleheader with visiting Fairmont.

The Golden Tornadoes prevailed 6-3 in the first match and 5-4 in the second. The Three Rivers Conference setbacks left the Knights 2-12 in the league and overall, with a six-match skid.

All singles and doubles matches were played as a 8-game pro sets.

In the opener, West Bladen counted wins from senior Victor Arellano over Elijah Watkins 8-1 at No. 2 and senior Eduardo Carranza over Ethan Groome 8-6 at No. 3. In doubles, junior Logan Lewis-Arellano won 8-6.

Elsewhere in singles, Lewis lost 8-3 to Anthony Hyatt, junior Tristen Sadler lost 8-3 to Javian Manning, senior Mark Flores lost 8-0 to Edwardo Perez and sophomore Dylan Dove lost 8-2 to Jeremiah Dial. In doubles, Carranza-Sadler was topped 8-4 by Watkins-Manning and Flores-senior Gerardo Cristobal lost 8-3 to Perez-Michael Hawkins.

In the second match, Arellano played at No. 1 and Lewis back at his usual No. 2, and both were winners. Arellano downed Hyatt 9-7 and Lewis beat Watkins 8-4. In doubles, Arellano-Lewis defeated Hyatt-Gromme 8-6 and Carranza-Sadler bested Watkins-Manning 9-7.

In the other singles matches, Carranza fell to Gromme 8-3, Sadler was denied by Manning 8-3, Flores tumbled 8-1 to Perez and Dove lost to Dial 8-3. Flores-Cristobal was beaten by Perez-Hawkins 8-4 in doubles.

Tristen Sadler https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Tristen-Sadler.jpg Tristen Sadler