East Bladen girls, boys each run second in quad meet

FAIRMONT — East Bladen’s girls and boys ran second to Whiteville in a four-team track meet at Fairmont High School on Thursday.

The Lady Eagles tallied 82 points to Whiteville’s 95. West Columbus had 15 and Fairmont 11.

In the boys segment, Whiteville won with 128 points, East Bladen had 51, Fairmont 31 and West Columbus 5.

Scoring for each was 6-4-3-2-1.

East Bladen swept the girls relays, winning the 3,200 in 13:04, the 800 in 2:04, the 400 in 55.46 and the 1,600 in 4:43.

Junior Lakendra Jones won the discus with a throw of 69 feet. Sophomore Lexus Smith was fourth. In the shot put, freshman Tatianna McElveen was third and Smith fourth.

Junior Alicia McKiver won the long jump in 12 feet, 2 inches, and sophomore Nacaela Melvin was second.

Sophomore Makia Johnson won the 100 meters in 13.21 and junior Rachel Hurrell won the 800 in 3:02.

McKiver, Teronda Autry and Hurrell finished 2-3-4 in the 400. In the 800, junior Vena Metz was third and sophomore Sammie Jiang fourth. Jiang was also fourth in the 1,600.

Junior Vianey Estrada was second in the 1,600. Sophomore Hannah Wheeless was third in the 3,200 and fifth in the 1,600.

Freshman Aniya McKoy was fourth in the 200. Freshman Azariah Rhodie was fifth in the 100

In the boys meet, sophomore Cody Long won the discus with a throw of 100 feet, 10 inches.

In the jumps, junior Wisdom Northern was second in the long and third in the triple, junior Kaleb Robbins fourth in the long and the triple, and junior David Rohrbacher was fifth in the triple.

Northern was second in the 300 hurdles.

Sophomore A.J. Smith was third in both the 1,600 and 800. Junior Za’Quis Leach was fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100

Senior Tayshaun Berkeley was fifth in the 400. Junior Kaleb Robbins was fifth in the 300 hurdles.

In the relays, East Bladen was second in each of the 3,200, the 800, the 400 and the 1,600.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_prep-girlstrack.jpg