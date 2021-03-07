NCHSAA

BASKETBALL

CHAMPIONSHIPS

1-A GIRLS

Murphy 76, Princeton 34

Records: Murphy 17-2, Princeton 15-1

2-A GIRLS

Shelby 77, Farmville Central 62

Records: Shelby 18-0, Farmville 14-1

3-A GIRLS

Carson 51, Asheboro 40

Records: Carson 19-0, Asheboro 14-1

4-A GIRLS

Z.B. Vance 74, Garner 38

Records: Vance 12-0, Garner 16-1

1-A BOYS

Wilson Prep 65, Lincoln Charter 58

Records: Wilson Prep 8-2, Lincoln Charter 16-3

2-A BOYS

Farmville Central 113, Hendersonville 98

Records: Farmville 15-0, Hendersonville 17-1

3-A BOYS

Weddington 56, Northwood 47

Records: Weddington 18-0, Northwood 14-3

4-A BOYS

Millbrook 67, Ardrey Kell 65 (OT)

Records: Millbrook 19-0, Ardrey Kell 10-1