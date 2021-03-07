NCHSAA
BASKETBALL
CHAMPIONSHIPS
• 1-A GIRLS
Murphy 76, Princeton 34
Records: Murphy 17-2, Princeton 15-1
• 2-A GIRLS
Shelby 77, Farmville Central 62
Records: Shelby 18-0, Farmville 14-1
• 3-A GIRLS
Carson 51, Asheboro 40
Records: Carson 19-0, Asheboro 14-1
• 4-A GIRLS
Z.B. Vance 74, Garner 38
Records: Vance 12-0, Garner 16-1
• 1-A BOYS
Wilson Prep 65, Lincoln Charter 58
Records: Wilson Prep 8-2, Lincoln Charter 16-3
• 2-A BOYS
Farmville Central 113, Hendersonville 98
Records: Farmville 15-0, Hendersonville 17-1
• 3-A BOYS
Weddington 56, Northwood 47
Records: Weddington 18-0, Northwood 14-3
• 4-A BOYS
Millbrook 67, Ardrey Kell 65 (OT)
Records: Millbrook 19-0, Ardrey Kell 10-1