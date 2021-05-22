Eagles thinclads run second to St. Pauls, defeat Fairmont

ST. PAULS — East Bladen ran second in both boys and girls meets on Thursday against Fairmont and host St. Pauls in Three Rivers Conference high school track.

The Lady Eagles scored 62.5 points to finish behind St. Pauls (73.5) and ahead of Fairmont (10). East Bladen’s boys scored 45 points as runner-up to St. Pauls (63) and ahead of Fairmont (22).

• Boys sprints: Sophomore Malcolm Bolden, first in 200; sophomore Blaine Pope, first in 400.

• Boys distance: Senior A.J. Smith, first in 800 and 1,600; freshman Zachary Metz, second in 1,600 and third in 800; sophomore Jacob Nixon, first in 3,200.

• Boys relays: East Bladen won the 1,600 and 3,200, finished second in the 400 and 800.

• Boys field: Bolden, second in long jump.

• Girls sprints: Junior Maya McDonald, first in 200, second in 100; senior Aniyah McKoy, second in 200.

• Girls distance: Junior Cate DeVane, first in 800, first in 1,600.

• Girls relays: East Bladen won the 400, 800 and 1,600.

• Girls field: Junior Nacaela Melvin, second in discus, third in shot put.