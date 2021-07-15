Two state championship baseball tournaments here this weekend

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Dixie Youth Baseball state championships for Majors Division I and Division 2 begins here Friday and Saturday.

Each is a double-elimination event.

Opening ceremonies at Leinwand Park are Friday night.

Here’s the early schedule of games:

DIXIE YOUTH

BASEBALL

MAJORS

DIVISION 1

SATURDAY

Opening round

Richlands vs. Sampson County, 10 a.m.

West Robeson vs. South Park, noon

Dunn vs. Whiteville National, 2 p.m.

Leland vs. Whiteville American, 4 p.m.

Fairmont vs. Columbus County, 6 p.m.

Elizabethtown vs. Bladen County, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Winners bracket games at 6 p.m., and two at 8 p.m.

Elimination games at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

DIVISION 2

FRIDAY

Opening round

South Columbus vs. Red Springs, 10 a.m.

Southwest vs. Stanley, 10 a.m.

Burgaw vs. Riegelwood, noon

Rose Hill vs. Hoke County, noon

Shallotte vs. Wallace, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

Winners bracket games at 10 a.m. (Lockwood Folly vs. Shallotte-Wallace winner), 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Elimination games at noon and 2 p.m.