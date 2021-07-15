Two state championship baseball tournaments here this weekend

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Dixie Youth Baseball state championships for Majors Division I and Division 2 begins here Friday and Saturday.
Each is a double-elimination event.
Opening ceremonies at Leinwand Park are Friday night.
Here’s the early schedule of games:
DIXIE YOUTH
BASEBALL
MAJORS
DIVISION 1
SATURDAY
Opening round
Richlands vs. Sampson County, 10 a.m.
West Robeson vs. South Park, noon
Dunn vs. Whiteville National, 2 p.m.
Leland vs. Whiteville American, 4 p.m.
Fairmont vs. Columbus County, 6 p.m.
Elizabethtown vs. Bladen County, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Winners bracket games at 6 p.m., and two at 8 p.m.
Elimination games at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
DIVISION 2
FRIDAY
Opening round
South Columbus vs. Red Springs, 10 a.m.
Southwest vs. Stanley, 10 a.m.
Burgaw vs. Riegelwood, noon
Rose Hill vs. Hoke County, noon
Shallotte vs. Wallace, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Winners bracket games at 10 a.m. (Lockwood Folly vs. Shallotte-Wallace winner), 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Elimination games at noon and 2 p.m.