BOYS SOCCER

EAST BLADEN

• Head coach: Jay Raynor (11th year overall, 129-66-11).

• Last year: Second round playoffs, lost at First Flight; second in Three Rivers Conference at 4-1, and 9-2 overall.

• Top returners: Seniors Sam Inscoe, Blake Allen, Chase Starkloff, Joel Johnson, Ruben Alvarado; underclassmen Malcolm Bolden, Jamie Delgado, Nathan Howell, Jair McElveen, Zachary Metz, Blaine Pope, Fernando Rebollar, Jacob Nixon, Lee Barnes, Tyreon Graham, Omarion Atkinson, Jonathan Miranda, Yontee Dobson, Gabril Algozy, Alex Hidalgo, Erik Hildago. Starkloff was all-region and all-conference a year ago, and Bolden was all-conference.

Raynor says, “We have a small group of seniors but a strong group. Great group of seniors who have been a part of the program and who know the expectations that come with being a part of the program at East Bladen.

“We are also blessed with an extremely committed and determined group of underclassmen as well.

“The guys are working hard. This is a young group who are learning our Core Values and want to get better every time out. This group is pushing themselves day in and day out. They are learning to compete and learning the expectations of being part of our program. Fitness wise, they are matching numbers on fitness tests that we have produced the last few seasons which were all successful campaigns. We are putting up great fitness numbers and all have achieved multiple personal bests during their fitness testing from their last testing last season.”

• Raynor: “We’ll do well if everyone does their job and challenges each other daily. Our mantra or hashtag last Fall was #DOYOURJOB. We want to continue that and build on that this year. This is a young group and I feel that they are being overlooked. The work ethic is there and honestly, from top to bottom this is one of the hardest working groups collectively that I have had the opportunity to coach. We will do well if I do a good job coaching them and adapting to them. This is a young group. I learned my lesson years ago when I lost a lot of seniors and had a large group of freshman / underclassman. Then I expected to do the same sessions and coach them the same way as I did the previous teams. We had lots of growing pains and missed the playoffs. That group went on to be extremely successful. I am looking to learn from that coaching mistake and coach this group of guys to their strength and their needs.

“Building their trust with each other, knowing their roles, and being committed to doing their job is the key. We have lost a lot of talent over the last three years. We have graduated some very talented players each year, numerous all-conference selections, all-region Selections, two guys who set the goal scoring record, and an all-state/scholar All-American. While all those guys were at the forefront of the program, these guys were sitting back and waiting their turn.

“I am curious to see who steps in those roles and makes it happen because it could be just about anyone on this team. We have proven over the years that we don’t rebuild but we reload. This is why we are a program and not just a team. We have a philosophy, a system, and a certain brand of soccer we play. This is also a majority of the guys who I have had the opportunity to coach at Elizabethtown Middle School. These guys have proven to be winners at that level and once they get acclimated to the speed as well as the physicality of the high school game.”

• League: Raynor says, “I will say that I feel Clinton is the favorite at this point. They have a community who have accepted and help grown soccer which has led to a lot of success over the years, that includes a state championship and numerous all-state seletions.

“We have created a program that has been successful and look to hopefully get our name in the top of the conference standings. Red Springs and St. Pauls will both put together some strong teams that will compete and are well coached. St. Paul’s are doing amazing things and are coming off last year’s conference championship in the Three Rivers and have a coach who was conference Coach of the Year as well as Robeson County Coach of the Year. That group is working and have tasted success.

“Can’t count out West Bladen either. With Ms. Parker taking the program over, I see changes and improvements being made in the area that matters the most, discipline. Combine that with a group of freshmen that are good players, I am expecting good things as she gets a chance to mold that program to fit her style.

“I am not sure what Midway have but they have been tough in the past. They have a group of guys who play with flair and are also well coached.”

• Dates: Season opens Monday at South Columbus; dates with rival West Bladen are Sept. 13 home and away on Oct. 6.

WEST BLADEN

• Head coach: Kristen Parker, 1st year.

• Last year: Sixth in Three Rivers Conference at 1-3, and 1-6 overall.

• Top returners: Jordan Underwood, as a sophomore, and Oswaldo Gonzalez, as a freshman, were all-conference.

• Parker: “With this being my first year with this group, I hesitate to comment on last year’s performance of individuals or the team. With all that was going on, it was very difficult to field a team. With that being said, I have a fairly young team — no seniors at all and a fairly even distribution of players among 9-11 grade. We’ll do well if the guys continue to grow together — trusting each other and playing as a unit.”

• League: Parker says, “I have done a little homework on the teams in the new league. I know there are some tough teams — especially in soccer. I wouldn’t overlook any of them.”

• Dates: Season opens Wednesday at South Columbus; dates with rival East Bladen are Sept. 13 away and home on Oct. 6.