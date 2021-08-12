VOLLEYBALL

EAST BLADEN

• Head coach: Jordan Raynor (2nd year, 5-6).

• Last year: Sixth in Three Rivers Conference at 3-5, and 5-6 overall.

• Top returners: Acee Campbell was honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore last year.

• League: Lady Eagles now compete in all 2-A league with West Bladen, Clinton, Midway, Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls.

• Dates: Season opens Tuesday at North Brunswick; rival West Bladen is on the schedule Sept. 2 at home and away Sept. 28.

WEST BLADEN

• Head coach: Gaye Davis (11th year).

• Last year: Tie for third in Three Rivers Conference at 5-3, and 7-4 overall.

• Top returners: Whitney McLean and Emily Young, as sophomores, were honorable mention all-conference.

• Davis: “Our top returners will be Emily Young, Whitney McLean. Makayla Wright is new to varsity this year but will be a very important part of our rotation. We look good so far, but you really can’t tell until you play. We will be successful if we play with heart and determination, but most importantly as a team.”

• League: Davis says, “I look to see Midway at the top, but any team in our conference can be right there with them.”

• Dates: Season opens Thursday at Whiteville; rival East Bladen is on the schedule Sept. 2 away and home Sept. 28.