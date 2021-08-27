West Bladen tumbles in SAC opener at Clinton

CLINTON — West Bladen lost its league opener to Clinton 9-0 in girls high school tennis on Thursday.

The Lady Knights and host Lady Dark Horses were in their Southeastern Athletic Conferenced debuts. West Bladen managed to win just one set.

• Lady Knights: Junior Kaden Thurman was defeated 6-3, 3-6, (11-9) at the No. 1 singles spot by Lauren Naylor. West Bladen won just 10 games in the other five matches, and only 11 in the three doubles matches.

• Said it: West Bladen fourth-year head coach Billy Bryant said, “Tough loss for the Lady Knights against a very good Clinton team.”

• Clinton: In addition to Naylor, singles winners were Melina Matthews, Emily Baggett, Zoey Brewer, Kate Randleman and Haley Carter. Doubles winners were Naylor-Baggett, Matthews-Brewer, and Randleman-Carter.

• Next: West Bladen 0-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference, 1-2 overall, at East Columbus on Tuesday; Clinton 1-0 SAC, 5-0 overall, hosts Rosewood on Monday.