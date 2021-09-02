SALEMBURG — West Bladen’s unbeaten start to the high school boys soccer season continued Wednesday night with a 3-1 win at Lakewood.

The Knights of first-year head coach Kristen Parker have matched the 2016 team’s start thus far. That squad eventually was 5-0-1.

• Knights: Sophomore Javier De los Santos, two goals; freshman Christopher Labra, goal; junior Cristian Sandoval, assist; freshman Cade Allen, five saves.

• Parker: “Cade Allen had five saves but played an amazing defensive game. Their goal came off a PK due to a handball in the box in second half.”

• Next: West Bladen, 0-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference, 3-0 overall, hosts East Columbus tonight; Lakewood, 0-0 Carolina Conference, 0-4-1 overall, at West Bladen on Wednesday.