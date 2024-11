SHALLOTTE — With a goal in the opening half, East Bladen topped 3-A West Brunswick 1-0 on Wednesday in nonconference boys high school soccer.

The Eagles of 11th-year head coach Jay Raynor climbed to 3-1 on the season. All the wins have come by shutout.

West Brunswick fell to 1-2.

East Bladen is home to face Topsail on Tuesday.