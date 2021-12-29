BLADENBORO — Host West Bladen lost 63-50 to West Columbus on Tuesday in the opening round of the 10th annual Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament.

Knights’ sophomore Malachi Allen scored 16 points and freshman Hezekiah Adams 15. West Bladen, a three-time champion, has lost six straight and eight of its last 10 in the event; it has lost two of its last three this season after a sizzling 5-1 start.

Scoring 21 and 20 points, respectively, for the victors were Amajae Lowery and Unique Kelly.

In other first-round games, 4-A Wilmington Laney defeated 2-A Dillon Christian of South Carolina 82-20; 2-A St. Pauls defeated 1-A Pamlico County 43-41; and 4-A Pinecrest defeated 2-A Whiteville 61-44.

Today’s games are at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. The matchups, respectively, are Pamlico (4-6) and Whiteville (6-3), West Bladen (6-3) and Dillon (1-7), St. Pauls (4-2) and Pinecrest (5-3), and West Columbus (7-1) and Laney (7-1).

West Bladen and St. Pauls play in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference. West Columbus and Whiteville hail from the 2-A/1-A Waccamaw; Pinecrest is in the 4-A/3-A Sandhills; Laney is from the 4-A/3-A Mideastern; Pamlico competes in the 2-A/1-A Coastal Plains; and Dillon Christian plays in Region III of the independent schools association of its state.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.