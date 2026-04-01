Tuesday Roundup: East Bladen, West Bladen girls’ soccer teams post shutouts

Gabby Rebollar scored twice and assisted on four goals Tuesday night as East Bladen shut out East Columbus 9-0 in a Carolina Conference girls’ soccer match in Elizabethtown.

The win came a night after the Eagles had a four-match win streak snapped with a 4-2 home loss against Hobbton.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Bella Beard and Maylin McMichael each had two goals and an assist for East Bladen (7-4-1, 3-2 Carolina), Macey Potter netted a pair of goals and Annika Bass had a goal. Kayelynn Chambers had two assists.

The game was stopped midway through the second half because of the goal-rule.

Girls’ Soccer: West Bladen 7, West Columbus 0

In Bladenboro, Faith Wren had a hat trick and West Bladen attempted 34 shots in defeating West Columbus in a non-conference match.

La’Naya Moore, Angelina Villegas-Rodrigez, Roslyn Sanchez-Trejo and Hadley Dove also scored goals for the Knights (2-7-2). Greer Pope and Wren had assists.

West Bladen scored four goals in the first half, which eclipsed the most goals it had scored in a game this season. The Knights have scored 12 goals this season. The defense hasn’t allowed a goal in the past three matches, which included a double overtime scoreless draw against Whiteville.

Track & Field: Southeastern Conference

In Fairmont, West Bladen’s Dylan Taylor won the boys’ 3,200-meter run in the weekly Southeastern Conference meet in 12:58.90 and placed third in the 1,600 meters in 5:45.36.

Amiya McCarty had a pair of third-place finishes in the girls’ competition in the 100 dash in 13.55 seconds and 200 dash in 29.33.

Other West Bladen athletes to finish in the top three were:

Girls: Janavia Adams, 3rd in 100 hurdles in 20.73; Tahlela Bethea, 3rd in high jump at 4-feet-4; and Serenity Council, third in discus in 74-7.

Boys: Calvin Sinclair, 2nd in 110 hurdles in 19.48 and the 4×800 relay team, 2nd in 10:19.03.

Baseball: East Columbus 9, East Bladen 2

In Elizabethtown, Gauge Simmons scattered six hits and struck out seven in pitching a complete game as East Columbus topped the Eagles in a game for first place in the Carolina Conference.

Davion Lewis went 3-for-3 with two runs scored to lead East Bladen (6-6, 4-2 Carolina). Zach Sholar, Isaiah Lee and Tyler Eason each had a hit.

Eason and Jayce Hatcher pitched for the Eagles. The duo gave up nine hits and only three earned runs as East Bladen made four errors..

East Columbus (8-3, 5-1 Carolina) scored four runs in the third and fourth innings to open a 9-2 lead. The Gators are tied for first with Hobbton (7-3, 5-1 Carolina), which beat East Bladen 12-0 on Monday.

Softball: East Columbus 16, East Bladen 0

In Elizabethtown, Jenna King, Aleigh Godwin and Sara Coleman combined to drive in 10 runs as Carolina Conference-leading East Columbus shut out the Eagles in a game halted after four innings because of the run-rule.

Tatum Allen was 2-for-2 and Gracey Clark was 1-for-2 for East Bladen (5-6, 3-2 Carolina).

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball: Bladenboro 18, Tar Heel 0

In Tar Heel, Bladenboro plated 13 runs in the first inning in shutting out Tar Heel.

Gray Nobles, Triton Bordeaux and Braylon Melvin each had two hits for the Bulldogs (4-0). Keithan Russ, Ty Thurman, Oxciel Campos and Will Allen each had a hit.

Daveon Whittington and Dermont McMillan had one hit apiece for Tar Heel (1-4).

Softball: Bladenboro 25, Tar Heel 4

In Tar Heel, the Bulldogs (4-0) scored nine runs in the first inning and 10 in the second in rolling past Tar Heel (1-4) in three innings.

Ady Carroll and Caity McLaurin each scored four runs for Bladenboro. Kylee Davenport, Carley Rhodes, Bella Hester and Emma Cain each scored three times.

Baseball: Clarkton 14, Tabor City 10

In Clarkton, the Blue Devils rallied from an early 7-1 deficit and scored seven runs in the fifth inning to beat Tabor City.

Tabor City scored seven runs in the second inning, but Clarkton tied it with five in the third.

Travaughn Shipman was 2-for-2 at the plate for Clarkton (3-1). Owen Hall, Aiden Wooten, Alondell Smith and Dyson Moore each had a hit. Moore scored three runs while Chatham Rigsbee, Malakye Rogers and Hall each scored twice.

Hall and Wooten pitched for Clarkton. Hall pitched 1.1 innings and allowed a hit with four walks. Wooten pitched 3.2 innings and had nine strikeouts with three walks and four hits allowed.

Baseball: Emereau 11, Freedom Christian 1

In Fayetteville, Emereau exploded for 10 runs in the second inning in rolling past Freedom Christian. Mark McMichael had a two-run single and Cooper Clark and Baylor Gooden each had run-producing hits during the rally.

Noah Ray earned the win for the Aviators (2-4) and also was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. He allowed a hit, an unearned run and struck out seven in three innings. Eli Dicicco pitched the final inning. Cooper Patrick had a hit.

Softball: Emereau 10, Freedom Christian 10 (tie)

In Fayetteville, a wild final inning resulted in the teams playing to a tie.

Emereau scored five runs in the top of the sixth for a 10-3 advantage, but Freedom Christian plated seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Khloe Campbell scored three runs for the Aviators (0-5-1). Alaina Wilkins and Rylee White each scored twice.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

East Columbus 9, East Bladen 2

Softball

East Columbus 16, East Bladen 0

Girls’ Soccer

East Bladen 9, East Columbus 0

West Bladen 7, West Columbus 0

Track & Field

Southeastern boys: South Brunswick 114.5, Fairmont 95.5, Whiteville 95, Red Springs 88, South Columbus 57, West Bladen 51

Southeastern girls: Whiteville 168, South Brunswick 112, Fairmont 70, Red Springs 41, West Bladen 40, South Columbus 36

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

Bladenboro 18, Tar Heel 0

Clarkton 14, Tabor City 10

Whiteville 16, Elizabethtown 0

Emereau 11, Freedom Christian 1

Softball

Bladenboro 25, Tar Heel 4

Tabor City 20, Clarkton 10

Whiteville 16, Elizabethtown 0

Emereau 10, Freedom Christian 10

Girls’ Soccer

Fayetteville Homeschool 3, Emereau 0

RECREATION

Co-ed Volleyball

Spikological Warfare 2, White’s Creek Bapt. 0 (25-16, 25-16)

Bumpin Buddies 2, Southern Thunder 0 (25-22, 26-24)

Quik Sets 2, Chewblocca 0 (25-21, 25-18)

Mission Unblockable 2, LF 0 (25-19, 26-24)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen at Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Softball

West Bladen at Fairmont, 6 p.m.

Lakewood at East Bladen (CANCELED)

Boys’ Tennis

Red Springs at West Bladen, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Tennis

South Brunswick at East Bladen, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball/Girls’ Soccer

Emereau at Sampson, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Co-ed Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Chewblocca vs. LF, 6 p.m.

Bumpin Buddies vs. Quick Sets, 6:45 p.m.

Southern Thunder vs. White’s Creek Bapt., 7:30

Mission Unblockable vs. Spikological Warfare, 8:15 p.m.

Blastball at County Park

Emeralds vs. Redwings, 6 p.m.

Bulls vs. Mudcats, 6 p.m.

Rockhounds vs. Tides, 6 p.m.

Blue Rocks vs. Storm, 6 p.m.