Monday Roundup: West Bladen baseball, softball shut out Fairmont

BLADENBORO — J.T. Hepler and Hunter Hester each belted two-run doubles as part of an eight-run third inning Monday night as West Bladen shut out Fairmont 11-0 in a Southeastern Conference high school baseball game.

Aiden Trinidad pitched four shutout innings, allowed three hits and struck out three as the Knights (8-5, 1-2 Southeastern) snapped a four-game losing streak. Jared Smith pitched a perfect fifth inning.

Jackson Smith was 3-for-3 with two runs scored for West Bladen and Hester was 2-for-3. Tyler Lewis, Jonah Bryan and Chase Bryan each had a hit.

The Knights scored their eight runs in the third inning after there were two out. Trinidad plated a run on a bases loaded single, Lewis and Chase Bryan were hit by pitches, Hepler and Hester followed with consecutive two-run doubles and an error completed the rally that gave West Bladen an 11-0 lead.

Softball: West Bladen 10, Fairmont 0

In Bladenboro, Addison Wilcox had a two-run triple in the third inning and a three-run double in the fourth inning as the Knights claimed a run-rule win against Fairmont to remain unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play.

West Bladen (6-7, 3-0 Southeastern) ended it in the sixth when Allison Hickman and Kali Allen scored on wild pitches.

Abigail Dew, Addison Wilcox and Hickman each had two hits for the Knights. Natalee Sykes, Jahyrah Priest and Maycee Kinlaw each had a hit.

Hickman allowed three hits and struck out seven in going the distance in the circle for the Knights.

Baseball: Hobbton 12, East Bladen 0

In Elizabethtown, Hobbton pounded out 15 hits and Lathan Warren pitched a one-hitter as the Wildcats moved into a tie with East Bladen (6-5, 4-1 Carolina) and East Columbus atop the Carolina Conference.

Warren struck out three, didn’t walk a batter and yielded only a leadoff double by East Bladen’s Zach Sholar in the fourth.

East Bladen pitchers Easton Bostic, Davion Lewis and Isaiah Lee combined to allow 15 hits, struck out four and walked two.

Hobbton scored four runs in the second inning, three in the fourth and five in the fifth in posting the run-rule victory.

Girls’ Soccer: Hobbton 4, East Bladen 2

In Elizabethtown, Hobbton jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held off the Eagles in a Carolina Conference match.

“Just dug a huge hole in the first half that was too deep to climb out of,” East Bladen coach Jay Raynor said. “Can’t start that way ever, especially at home. No excuse to not play with enthusiasm and pride. We played with pride and what an East Bladen team should play like in the second half.”

Goals by Kenley Parks and Maylin McMichael within nine minutes in the second half off corner kicks by Gabby Rebollar pulled the Eagles within 3-2. East Bladen (6-4-1, 2-2 Carolina) threatened over the final 20 minutes, but couldn’t get the game-tying goal. Hobbton sealed it with less than a minute to play

Boys’ golf: West Bladen second

In Whiteville, West Bladen placed second in the weekly Southeastern Conference match played at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club. South Brunswick won with a 314 score followed by the Knights a 365. South Brunswick’s Gregor Brock was medalist with a 73.

Jackson Pait was the low scorer for West Bladen with an 89. Other scores were Andrew Wren (90), Jonathan Gooden (90), Evan Melvin (96) and Gavin Brisson (97).

Boys’ golf: East Bladen second

In Salemburg, East Bladen shot a 348 to place second, 10 strokes behind North Duplin, in the weekly Carolina Conference match played at Lakewood Country Club. East Columbus’ Gauge Simmons was medalist with a 77.

East Bladen’s Levi Harrelson shot 78 and finished second. Other scores were Dylan Register (85), Henry Simmons (86), Tyler Griffin (99) and Dayton Wilson Jr. (104).

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Golf: Kinlaw/Rogerson win

Emereau: Bladen’s Craven Kinlaw and Laikyn Rogerson won a playoff against teammates Luke Avant and Jase Davis to win the nine-hole, two-player Captain’s Choice competition with Elizabethtown Christian at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. Both teams finished with 42s.

The top scorers for Elizabethtown Christian were the team of Brian Reeves and Avery Tatum.

Emereau is coached by Jeffrey Rogerson and Elizabethtown Christian is coached by Dr. David Allen.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen 11, Fairmont 0

Hobbton 12, East Bladen 0

Softball

West Bladen 10, Fairmont 0

Girls’ Soccer

Hobbton 4, East Bladen 2

Boys’ Golf

Carolina Conference match: North Duplin 338, East Bladen 348, Lakewood 363, East Columbus 372, Hobbton 417

Southeastern Conference match: South Brunswick 314, West Bladen 365, Whiteville 372, Fairmont 385, South Columbus 397

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

West Columbus 11, Elizabethtown 0

East Columbus 11, Tar Heel 1

Softball

West Columbus 19, Elizabethtown 2

East Columbus 14, Tar Heel 0

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

East Columbus at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Softball

East Columbus at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

East Columbus at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Columbus at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

East Bladen in Carolina meet, West Columbus (CANCELED)

West Bladen in Southeastern meet, Fairmont, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Tabor City at Clarkton, 4 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Whiteville, 4 p.m.

Emereau at Freedom Christian, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Emereau vs. Fayetteville Homeschool Crusaders, Jordan Soccer Complex, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Co-ed Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Spikological Warfare vs. White’s Creek Bapt.

Southern Thunder vs. Bumpin Buddies

Quik Sets vs. Chewblocca

LF vs. Mission Unblockable

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen at Fairmont, Varsity 7 p.m.

Softball

West Bladen at Fairmont, 6 p.m.

Lakewood at East Bladen (CANCELED)

Boys’ Tennis

Red Springs at West Bladen, 4 p.m.