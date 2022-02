ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen topped Red Springs 57-47 on Saturday in a rescheduled SAC-7 boys high school basketball game.

The Eagles split four games in six days, including avenging a loss to the Red Devils on Tuesday. East Bladen exited 6-3 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and 12-7 overall, and is the guest of Midway on Tuesday and Clinton on Wednesday.

Red Springs is 7-3 in the league and 12-10 overall.