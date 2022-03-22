Ward, McDonald lift East Bladen

past Durham School of the Arts

DURHAM – The Lady Eagles got a pair of goals from Iveonna Ward in the first half Monday and brought home a 3-1 non-conference win over Durham School of the Arts.

The two teams — which met in the Class 2A playoffs last spring, resulting in a 4-2 East Bladen win — played to a scoreless draw through a majority of the first half. But several minutes before halftime, Ward found the back of the net off an assist from Maya McDonald to give the Lady Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, Ward struck again.

And once again, the pass came from McDonald and Ward booted a shot high into the net for a 2-0 East Bladen lead that stood up until halftime.

The lady Bulldogs wasted little time in cutting the deficit in half, getting a goal early in the second half to pull within 2-1.

Late in the match, the Lady Bulldogs scored what would have been a match-knotting goal, but it was called back.

McDonald then took the ball through the Durham defense herself and ripped a shot into the net that gave the Lady Eagles the 3-1 advantage.

Reese Hester got the win in goal for East Bladen, which outshot the Lady Bulldogs by an 18-6 margin in the match.

The Lady Eagles, now 5-0 overall, will return to action when they host Red Springs in a conference match on Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m.