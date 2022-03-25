Four basketballers from Bladen County were tabbed for the All-Southeastern Conference boys team recently — two from East Bladen and two from West Bladen.

EAST BLADEN

Coach Aking Elting’s Eagles were represented by juniors Zamar Lewis and Malcom Bolden.

Lewis helped lead East Bladen to a 15-9 record by posting 9.5 points per game. He turned in several huge games for the Eagles, including 21 points and 20 rebounds against Clinton; 10 points, 20 rebounds and eight blocked shots against Fairmont; 10 points and 10 boards against Fairmont; and 14 points with 12 rebounds against St. Pauls.

Bolden led all East Bladen scorers with a 16.2 points per game average. He also turned in some memorable games for East Bladen, including 26 points against West Bladen; 25 points with six steals against Midway; 16 points and seven assists against Clinton, then 10 assists in another Clinton game; and 18 points against Fairmont.

WEST BLADEN

Senior Javonta Matthews and sophomore Malachi Allen were named to the All-SAC team from coach Travis Pait’s 12-14 team.

Matthews pumped in 10 points per game for the Knights, including a double-double against Clinton with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Allen led the Knights in rebounding throughout the season and averaged 10 points per game. He had several double-double near-misses, including 13 points and nine boards against East Bladen; 13 points and eight rebounds against Whiteville; and 12 points and nine rebounds against Fairmont.

His three-point shooting was on display against Midway when he canned six of the long-range bombs and tallied 20 points overall.