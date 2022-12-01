LAKE WACCAMAW —The East Bladen Lady Eagles traveled away to the East Columbus Gators for a 58-31 victory. The Eagles secured their third win of the young season and their second victory over East Columbus of the year. Sophomore forward Laila Smith finished the night with 22 points and 17 rebounds in the Lady Eagles’ blowout victory.

The Lady Eagles jumped out in front by 12 in the 1st quarter and continued their dominance throughout the half. East Columbus was able to find some offense in the 2nd quarter but wasn’t enough to cut down their opponent’s double-digit lead going into halftime, 35-18.

The Lady Eagles kept active hands and had 21 total steals to help win the turnover battle against the Gators. Sophomore guard NeNe Ward led the Lady Eagles with six steals on the night and Smith had five steals to accompany her double-double on the night. The Lady Eagles’ 23 points in the second half were enough to get them the win. Senior forward Meagan Burney was the 2nd leading scorer for the Lady Eagle with 16 points and four steals.

The Lady Eagles’ next game will be against the Whiteville Wolfpack on Friday at home in a non-conference matchup.