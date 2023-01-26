ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles got the victory at home against the Midway Raiders for a 69-59 win on Tuesday.

The Eagles bounce back from their heartbreaking loss against St. Paul’s with a solid performance to keep them in second place in the SAC 7 as they keep it moving through their conference schedule. Midway, however, slides down to fifth place with five games left to play in the regular season. The Eagles take on a struggling Clinton side away from home in their second meeting of the season.

East Bladen came out on top the first time around with a blowout victory and will hope for more of the same on Thursday. Senior guard Malcolm Bolden was the x-factor in the last meeting with 13 points and a hatful of assists. The Darkhorses’ have struggled to put together complete games this season but will be determined to pick up their first win in conference.