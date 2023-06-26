WILMINGTON — Bladen County defeated Cape Fear for a 13-6 victory to clinch a berth in the Dixie Softball Ponytails State Tournament on Sunday. Bladen County suffered a 12-2 loss to South Columbus earlier in the day but had one more opportunity to earn their spot at states against Cape Fear. Not only did Bladen County clinch their spot at states but also advance to the District 9 Championship on Wednesday where they’ll meet either South Columbus or East Columbus pending Monday’s semifinal result.

Cape Fear held an early 3-0 lead going into the second inning before Bladen County hit back with two runs of their own. Maycee Kinlaw came in as relief in the second inning to give the Cape Fear lineup migraines and help fortify the Bladen County defense. They were able to surpass Cape Fear in the third inning with some stellar hitting to jump ahead 6-3.

Brissa Matheson leadoff the fourth inning with a single to left field before Bristol Allen brought her home with a double to center field. Bladen County would extend their lead to 10-3 before the end of the fourth inning. Cape Fear were able to respond at the top of the fifth inning with two runs scored to make the game 10-5. Bladen County weren’t phased and scored once more in their half of the fifth inning. Cape Fear was able to get one more run across home plate but their opponents would answer with two more runs of their own.

Allen led the Bladen County lineup in slugging with a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, with two doubles, and a run scored. The championship game will be their first stop before they prepare for the state tournament in Town Creek on July 7.