WILMINGTON — Both of East Bladen’s girls and boys basketball team’s will compete in this year’s Hoggard Holiday Classic this Thursday, December 28th. The annual Christmas tournament hosted by Hoggard High School will be through the 28th-30th and feature–East Bladen, Wilmington-Ashley, Wilmington-Laney, Myers Park, New Hanover, New Bern, Fairmont, Clayton, North Meck, Cary, Holly Springs, and many more.

Tickets will start at $10 dollars per day but there will also be $22 dollar passes for the entire three days.

BOY SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY

12 p.m. BOYS ASHLEY VS. HOLLY SPRINGS JAMES HEBBE GYM

1:30 p.m. BOYS LANEY VS. PANTHER CREEK SHEILA BOLES GYM

3 p.m.BOYS EAST BLADEN VS. CARY JAMES HEBBE GYM

4:30 p.m. BOYS NORTHERN GUILFORD VS. WAKEFIELD SHEILA BOLES GYM

6 p.m. BOYS NEW HANOVER VS. CLAYTON JAMES HEBBE GYM

7:30 p.m. BOYS HOGGARD VS. PAMLICO SHEILA BOLES GYM

FRIDAY

12 p.m. BOYS PAMLICO VS. EAST BLADEN JAMES HEBBE GYM

1:30 p.m. BOYS CARY VS. ASHLEY SHEILA BOLES GYM

3 p.m. BOYS CLAYTON VS. NORTHERN GUILFORD JAMES HEBBE GYM

4:30 p.m. BOYS HOLLY SPRINGS VS. LANEY SHEILA BOLES GYM

6 p.m. BOYS PANTHER CREEK VS. NEW HANOVER JAMES HEBBE GYM

7:30 p.m. BOYS WAKEFIELD VS. HOGGARD SHEILA BOLES GYM

SATURDAY

11 a.m. BOYS ASHLEY VS. CLAYTON SHEILA BOLES GYM

12:30 p.m. BOYS LANEY VS. WAKEFIELD JAMES HEBBE GYM

2 p.m. BOYS NORTHERN GUILFORD VS. PANTHER CREEK JAMES HEBBE GYM

3:30 p.m. BOYS HOGGARD VS. CARY JAMES HEBBE GYM

5 p.m. BOYS NEW HANOVER VS. HOLLY SPRINGS SHEILA BOLES GYM

GIRLS SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY

12 p.m. GIRLS NEW HANOVER VS. MYERS PARK SHEILA BOLES GYM

1:30 p.m. GIRLS ASHLEY VS. FAIRMONT JAMES HEBBE GYM

3 p.m. GIRLS LANEY VS. EAST BLADEN SHEILA BOLES GYM

4:30 p.m. GIRLS TOPSAIL VS. LUCY BECKHAM JAMES HEBBE GYM

6 p.m. GIRLS HOGGARD VS. NEW BERN SHEILA BOLES GYM

7:30 p.m. GIRLS NORTHERN GUILFORD VS. NORTH MECK JAMES HEBBE GYM

FRIDAY

12 p.m. GIRLS FAIRMONT VS. LANEY SHEILA BOLES GYM

1:30 p.m. GIRLS EAST BLADEN VS. TOPSAIL JAMES HEBBE GYM

3 p.m. GIRLS NORTH MECK VS. ASHLEY SHEILA BOLES GYM

4:30 p.m. GIRLS NEW BERN VS. NEW HANOVER JAMES HEBBE GYM

6 p.m. GIRLS HOGGARD VS. NORTHERN GUILFORD SHEILA BOLES GYM

7:30 p.m. GIRLS LUCY BECKHAM VS. MYERS PARK JAMES HEBBE GYM

SATURDAY

11:00 a.m. GIRLS NORTHERN GUILFORD VS. TOPSAIL JAMES HEBBE GYM

12:30 p.m. GIRLS MYERS PARK VS. ASHLEY SHEILA BOLES GYM

2 p.m. GIRLS HOGGARD VS. LUCY BECKHAM SHEILA BOLES GYM

3:30 p.m. GIRLS NEW HANOVER VS. NORTH MECK SHEILA BOLES GYM

5 p.m. GIRLS LANEY VS. NEW BERN JAMES HEBBE GYM