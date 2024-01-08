BURGAW — The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Pender Lady Patriots for a 58-51 victory on Friday night in a Waccamaw Conference match-up.

East Bladen junior backcourt duo of Laila Smith and Iveonna “NeNe” Ward combined for 44 points in the victory away from home; Smith led all scorers with 23 points and Ward finished the night with 21 points as the second leading scorer for the Lady Eagles. Smith also finished with 10 rebounds to complete a double-double and she had seven steals on the defensive side of the ball.

Penders veteran backcourt duo of Jamiah Johnson and Grace Bordeaux also showed up to play Friday night, accounting for 35 of their team’s points in the defeat.

The game was tight between both teams and Pender held a slight two point lead in the fourth before Smith took matters into her own hands with 10 of her 23 points coming in the final quarter of the night. Johnson and Bordeaux would penetrate inside for some tough lay-in’s to keep things competitive down the stretch with the score deadlocked at 47-47 with under five minutes to go.

Smith received an inbound pass before draining from in close to give the Lady Eagles a two point lead to open up a 10-0 run for the visitors.

The Lady Eagles closed the game out with baskets from Ariel Crommartie, Zoe Smith, Niyah Wooten, and Ward to secure their eleventh win of the season as they moved to an overall record of 11-2. Cromartie was the wildcard on the offensive end for the Lady Eagles as she contributed 10 points and she snagged three rebounds.

Pender slipped to an overall record of 1-7 and have fallen to 0-3 in the Waccamaw Conference so far. East Bladen stay’s atop the conference standings with a perfect 3-0 record and they’ll go on the road this Tuesday to take on the Heide Trask Lady Titans in another conference match-up.

The Whiteville Lady Wolfpack steamrolled West Columbus on Friday night to stay perfect in confernce play and they’re one game behind East Bladen in the standings.

OTHER SCORES FOR WACCAMAW/SAC 6:

Whiteville(4-7, 2-0) 63, West Columbus(0-6, 0-2) 20

East Columbus(9-1, 2-1) 59, South Columbus(2-13, 1-2) 10

Dillon(8-4) 61, Red Springs(2-9) 37