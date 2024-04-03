LUMBER RIDGE – The Midway Raiders claim first place in the team competition with a total of 318 to win another SAC 6 Golf match. West Bladen scored 340 to claim second place, Clinton finished in third place with a score of 355, Fairmont took fourth place with a score of 385 and St. Pauls finished fifth place. Midway’s Dakota Bedard claimed first place in the individual competition with a score of 78.

West Bladen’s Daniel Gustafson earned a second place finish for the second straight week with a score of 80. He tied with three golfers from Midway and was two strokes short of Midway’s Bedard. Clinton’s Finn Howard finished in third place with a score of 81 and his teammate Brock Sumner finished in fourth with a score of 85.

West Bladen’s Seth Faircloth and Nolan Sessoms tied with Fairmont’s Christian Britt for fifth place with a score of 86. Chason Harris shot an 88 for a 12th place finish to round out the table for the Knights.