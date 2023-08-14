SHALLOTTE-The East Bladen Eagles drew with the South Brunswick Cougars for a 21-21 stalemate during the Bash at the Beach Jamboree on Saturday evening. The Cougars opened up scoring with a seven yard touchdown pass from Jameson Price to wideout Jordan Davis. Senior running back Masion Brooks broke free into open field to score a 68-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. The Cougars would respond with another touchdown to reclaim the lead at 14-7.

The Eagle’s stuck to their ground game and were able to score once more after Xavier Best took a big run to the house. The Cougars went without luck on their next possession and gave the ball back to their opponents. East Bladen had a chance to extend their lead on their next offensive possession but fumbled to give their opponents the ball back. Prince and the Cougar offense was able to drive down the field to make the game 21-14.

The Eagles offense took to the field once more as time began to wind down and gave one last push towards their opponents endzone. Junior quarterback Kewone Maynor dropped back into the pocket and threw an 80-yard dart to junior wideout Malachi Moore to tie the game at 21-21.

The preseason scrimmage would end in stalemate as the clock expired to give the crowd a sample of what’s to come during the season. East Bladen will visit North Brunswick to open their ‘23 season this Friday.