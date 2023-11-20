Teams move on to fourth round on Nov. 24:

Third Round

1A EAST RESULTS Nov. 17:

No. 1 Tarboro 36, No.9 Southeast 0

No. 13 East Bladen 47, No.12 Rosewood 14

No.3 Wilson Prep 42, No.6 North Moore 15

No.2 West Columbus 42, No.7 Lakewood 0

Fourth Round Nov. 24:

East Bladen at Tarboro

Wilson Prep at West Columbus

Third Round 2A East results Nov. 17:

No. 1 Clinton 42, No.24 Southeast Alamance 7

No. 4 Nash Central 71, No. 12 Hertford County 68

No. 6 Whiteville 44, No. 3 Southwest Edgecombe 8

No. 2 Northeastern 62, No. 7 Princeton 53

Fourth Round Nov. 24:

Nash Central at Clinton

Whiteville at Northeastern