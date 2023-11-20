Third Round
1A EAST RESULTS Nov. 17:
No. 1 Tarboro 36, No.9 Southeast 0
No. 13 East Bladen 47, No.12 Rosewood 14
No.3 Wilson Prep 42, No.6 North Moore 15
No.2 West Columbus 42, No.7 Lakewood 0
Fourth Round Nov. 24:
East Bladen at Tarboro
Wilson Prep at West Columbus
Third Round 2A East results Nov. 17:
No. 1 Clinton 42, No.24 Southeast Alamance 7
No. 4 Nash Central 71, No. 12 Hertford County 68
No. 6 Whiteville 44, No. 3 Southwest Edgecombe 8
No. 2 Northeastern 62, No. 7 Princeton 53
Fourth Round Nov. 24:
Nash Central at Clinton
Whiteville at Northeastern