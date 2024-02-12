BLADENBORO — Stanley Williams resigns as West Bladen Head Football Coach on Friday and he’ll join the coaching staff of his alma mater Smithfield-Selma next season.

Williams has been the Knights head football coach for the last three seasons and he made the first round of the NCHSAA 2A Playoffs in 2021.

He posted an overall record of 7-22 record during his time with the Knights football program and he has helped mentor several players along the way.

A handful of players from his 2022 season went onto play at the next level such as Methodist running-back Tydrick Stewart, Barton’s o-linemen Xavier Lopez, and Central’s linemen Deonte Lacy.

Also, junior wideout Hezekiah Adams made the 2023 Second-Team All-State team under the guidance of Williams. The Knights have shuffled through three coaches in the last five season and they will be on the search for their new one this offseason.