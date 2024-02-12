ST. PAULS-The West Bladen Knights defeated the St. Pauls Bulldogs for a 48-40 victory on Friday night in a SAC 6 clash. The Knights survived a shootout with the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter to secure their 17th consecutive win and stay atop the standings with two games remaining. West Bladen’s junior center Chase Williams pounded the interior of the Bulldogs defense and led all scorers with 19 points on the night.

St. Pauls sophomore center Tyson Thompson led the host in scoring with 14 points and his teammate Tykeem Oxiendine finished the night with 10 points. Both teams traded shots throughout the game but the Knights came alive in the final five minutes as they exploded for a 16-7 run. West Bladen have swept St. Pauls in their regular-season matchup for the first time since the formation of the Southeastern Conference. The Knights have a chance to clinch their second straight conference title with a victory over Fairmont on Tuesday.

Head Coach Travis Pait and the Knights moved their overall record to 19-1 and 8-0 in conference action this season. Their final two games of the regular-season will be on the road against Farimont on Tuesday and they’ll host Red Springs this Friday.

OTHER RESULTS AROUND SAC 6/WACCAMAW(BB):

Fairmont(17-4, 7-1) 65, Red Springs(9-13, 4-4) 32

Midway(12-7, 3-5) 56, Clinton(8-11, 0-8) 44

West Columbus(12-5, 8-2) 60, South Columbus(11-11, 6-4) 58

Whiteville(8-12, 5-5) 51, East Columbus(6-13, 2-8) 44