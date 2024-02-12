EAST BLADEN

ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Heide Trask Lady Titans for a 67-26 victory in a Waccamaw Conference match-up on Friday.

Junior guard Iveonna “NeNe” Ward led all scorers with 22 points to help the Lady Eagles get a game closer to splitting the Waccamaw Conference regular-season title with East Columbus. The host took control in the first quarter with a commanding double-digit lead as their opponents struggled to find a prayer on offense.

Sophomore guard Ariel Crommartie led the Lady Eagles’ bench in the second half and she finished with 14 points on the night. East Bladen moved their overall record to 18-3, with the number-one seed for the 1A playoffs still up for grabs with conference rivals East Columbus. The Lady Eagles will host the third-place Whiteville Lady Pack this Tuesday for their final regular season game.

East Columbus will take on the conference’s bottom-two teams in Heide Trask and West Columbus for their final two games of the regular season this week.

OTHER SCORES AROUND WACCAMAW/SAC 6 (Girls):

South Columbus(5-17, 4-6) 69, West Columbus(0-14, 0-10) 14

East Columbus(17-1, 9-1) 46, Whiteville(8-11, 6-4) 33

St. Pauls(14-4, 7-1) 71, West Bladen(4-13, 0-8) 32

Midway(10-9, 3-5) 51, Clinton(12-8, 5-3) 45

Fairmont(19-3, 7-1) 58, Red Springs(4-16, 2-6) 21