GOLDSBORO — The Rosewood Eagles defeated the East Bladen Lady Eagles for a 9-0 victory in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A Dual-Team playoffs on Monday. East Bladen concluded its tennis season with an overall record of 4-8.

Singles

Kaylin Mitchell (RW) defeated Reese Hester (EB) 6-2, 6-2

Hayley Tadlock (RW) def. Chandler Bordeaux (EB) 6-1, 6-1

Karolina Pittman (RW) def. Leah McGill (EB) 6-1, 6-2

Missy Melrose (RW) def. Bethany Kulp (EB) 6-0, 6-1

Sadie Raper (RW) def. Kimora Jernigan (EB) 6-0, 6-1

Georgia Brogden (RW) def. Gabriela Bray EB) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Mitchell/Tadlock (RW) def. Hester/Bordeaux (EB) 8-5

Pittman/Melrose (RW) def. Kulp/Jernigan (EB) 8-1

Raper/Brogden (RW) def. Bray/McGill (EB) 8-2

Exhibition Singles

Chloe Skelton (RW) def. Chelsea Lesane (EB) 8-0