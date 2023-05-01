KANSAS CITY — The 2023 NFL Draft took place this weekend and some talented prospects will get a chance to display their skills on the next level. The Carolina Panthers drafted quarterback Bryce Young from the University of Alabama with the first overall pick. The Houston Texans selected quarterback CJ Stroud from Ohio State with the second pick in the draft before trading up to secure top linebacker talent Will Anderson Jr. with the third overall pick.

Young is the first quarterback the Panthers have taken in the first round since Cam Newton in 2011. Young will be the cornerstone of the Panthers’ rebuild and hopefully be their franchise quarterback for years to come. The Panthers also drafted wideout Jonathan Mingo from Ole Miss, edge-rusher DJ Johnson from Oregan, guard Chandler Zavala from NC State, and safety Jamie Robinson from Florida State.

Zavala was 1-of-9 former NC State players to be drafted or signed as unrestricted free agents during the draft this weekend. The UNC Tar Heels had four players to be selected in the draft this weekend. Star wideout Josh Downs was drafted in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts as the first Tar Heel off the board.

There were 10 former NC high school stars that got their name called during the three-day event and several others were signed as undrafted free agents. Former West Bladen and Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. Council graduated from West Bladen in 2015, to go on to have a successful college career at both the University of Akron and Auburn. The Jets signed a versatile offensive lineman that is capable of playing any position across the line and Council will get an opportunity to show what he’s made of this off-season.

Fayetteville natives, as well as Pine Forest alums Julian Hill and Jaleel McLaughlin, were signed as unrestricted free agents. Hill was recruited as a quarterback by Campbell University but he would finish his college career as stand-out tight end for the Fighting Camels. He’ll be able to fight for a spot on the Miami Dolphins once the offseason starts. McLaughlin became the NCAA All-time leading rusher while at Youngstown State and he’ll be able to show off his talent with the Denver Broncos during off-season workouts.