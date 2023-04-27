CLARKTON — Over the past several years, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area of Lucy’s Drive and Mae Belles Drive in the Smithtown Community of Bladen County. Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit has made multiple undercover purchases of methamphetamine and cocaine from a residence located on Mae Belles Drive in Clarkton from an individual known to the community as “Biggie.”

On April 19, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at the Mae Belles Drive address at the conclusion of the investigation. Pursuant to the search warrant, authorities allege that amounts of fentanyl, Oxycodone, and Suboxone were seized. During the search warrant execution, agents also seized $13,244 and located a toddler in desolate conditions inside the residence.

At the conclusion of this investigation, Antonio Demont Smith, 48 of Clarkton, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin/opium (Level II/More than 28 grams but less than 200 grams) (x3), selling schedule II controlled substances (x2), delivering schedule II controlled substances (x2), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances (x4), Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances (x4), possession of schedule III controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances (x2), destroying criminal evidence, resisting public officer, and child abuse.

Smith was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $730,000 bond.