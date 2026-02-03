The Bible teaches that, for the believer, “The Joy of the Lord is our Strength” (Nehemiah 8:10). Sadly, there seems to be a Longing for Joy & a Lacking of Strength amongst many Christians these days.

With the Harsh Weather of January & the Harsh Reality of life’s constant battles, today’s Word from the Word may be just what each of us needs to Hear & to Heed…

I’m taking inspiration from one of the Bible’s least inspiring characters to teach a lesson on Joy – “The Joy-Less Life of Judas… the Trusted Traitor.” Believe it or not, I actually used Judas’ story for this past Christmas’ Advent Sermon on Joy.

I imagine there were many sermons on Mary & Joseph, the Baby Jesus, the Shepherds, the Angels the Wise Men & even the fictitious Inn-keeper, but I was probably the only pastor on the planet who preached on Judas as a Character of the Christmas narrative.

The Beloved Holiday Hymn proclaims, “Joy to the World, the Lord has Come Let Earth Receive her King, Let Every Heart Prepare Him Room…” In the case of Judas, in spite of the fact that the Lord indeed had come & that he had a ring-side seat for all the Messages & Miracles, Judas refused to receive Christ as King or to make room in his heart for the Savior of the World.

Because of Judas’ rejecting of Jesus, he rejected the JOY that comes only through a personal relationship with Christ the Lord.

Let’s examine five brief lessons that serve well to teach us about the Life & Legacy of Judas… what a legacy it is… have you ever known anyone named Judas? I once heard of a Junk-Yard Dog named Judas but I’ve never known a couple to name their precious little bundle of joy, “Judas”.

For a clear Biblical Background, hit “Pause” and check out the Prophecy Proclaimed about Judas in Zechariah 1:12-13 & the Fulfilment of that Prophecy in Matthew 26:14-21. Once again, the Old Testament & the New Testament agree… something that happens only every time!!!

First, let’s consider the CONFIDENCE in Judas. Before Judas was referred to as the “Treasonous Traitor,” he was known as the “Trusted Treasurer” (Psalm 41:9). He was entrusted with the oversight of the Lord’s Ministry Funds.

Of all 12 disciples, it was none other than Judas that was the most respected & honorable. Such confidence did the others have in him that he was their choice to handle the money. When Jesus predicted one disciple would betray Him, no one suspected or suggested that it could possibly be Judas.

We would do well to understand that appearances can fool us and others. Let’s discern Godliness from “Goodliness” and strive to be people of Integrity and Sincerity.

Second, we see the COMPASSION for Judas. For three & a half years, our Lord Loved Judas, Led Judas, and Lived Life with Judas (John 13). In spite of being so close to Christ, Judas remained eternally separated from Him.

There was a Physical & Emotional Relationship just not a Spiritual one. Every day was another day of opportunity to Repent form his Sin & Receive Christ as His Savior, but every day of Rejecting Christ’s invitation drew him one day closer to judgment & an eternity in Hell.

The most graphic image of Judas that comes to mind is Jesus washing this unrepentant man’s feet; an act, no doubt done out of love in hopes that it would touch the Hardened Heart of this Hypocrite.

Next, we must acknowledge the CALLOUSNESS of Judas. This Self-Righteous, Self-Serving, Insincere “Saint” was not only Hypocritical but High Minded as well. We see this clearly as the money-hungry Judas rebukes Mary for anointing Jesus with expensive ointments and Jesus for allowing her to do it (John 12:1-8).

He was Dogmatic, Judgmental, Pious & Critical… all traits of those who have the “Appearance of Godliness but Deny the Power of Christ” (II Timothy 3:5). While Judas was there for the Works of Jesus, he missed out on the Worship. Like many pew warmers today, they can get in on Church Duties without ever being Christ-Delivered.

With each week that passes (for Judas and the lost church goer) the mind, the heart and the spirit grows colder and more calloused. This Hardening of the Spiritual Heart is Dangerous, Deadly and eventually Damning!

As we continue to examine this sad life, we would do well to consider the COMPROMISE of Judas. After negotiating with those who sought to kill our Lord, Judas sealed the deal with a kiss (Matthew 26:47-50).

He chose Temporal Riches over Eternal Rewards proving once and for all that the “Love of Money is the Root of All Evil” (I Timothy 6:6-11). At the beginning of Judas’ time with Jesus, he was able to hear the Sermon on the Mount as the Lord preached to thousands. In this message to the masses, Jesus shared a life changing lesson that Judas refused to allow to change his life (Mattheew 6:19-21).

Rather than Selling Out for Jesus, Judas Sold Out On Jesus for the exact amount that had been foretold by the prophet (Zechariah 11:12-13). This fateful decision would be soon “Regretted For…” but never “Repented Of…” Make no mistake, Regret does not save us from our sin, Repentance does!

Finally, we come to the most tragic moment in the Sad Saga of the Betrayer, the CONSEQUENCE for Judas (Matthew 27:3-10). As Jesus was being tried and convicted, Judas was being tormented. I believe that he could have still repented and fallen prostrate before the very one he had betrayed, but Judas made the same mistake many people do even unto this day.

He attempted to make things right by returning the money and by going to the wrong people for forgiveness. Judas Iscariot. Beloved, it is not by “Works of Righteousness”,the “Worries of Reget” nor by the “Walk of Religion” that we are Saved from our Sins, it is only by our “Will of Repentance” & Christ’s “Way of Redemption” that we can have Eternal JUSTIFICATION & Everyday JOY.

In conclusion, may I remind you that the same enemy that “Entered Judas” (Luke 22:3) is the very one that seeks to devour us (I Peter 5:8). Our Lord desires for us to know Him & to have Life both Eternal & Abundant while Satan wants to Kill, Steal & Destroy (John 10:10).

The choice is up to each of us. Will we accept the free gift of Salvation of Jesus or will we settle for temporal Satisfaction like Judas did? The only way to know true Joy is to know the one & true Jesus!!!

Cameron McGill is the founding Pastor of the LAKE Church of White Lake, North Carolina. He & his wife, Tiffany direct the activities of White Lake Christian Camp & Retreat Center. In addition, Cameron serves as a Bladen County Commissioner. He has served in full-time Pastoral Ministry for the past 33 years, the past 26 years here in Bladen County.