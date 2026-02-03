If you read the news every day, you may not realize it, but the way sentences are written shapes how you understand events. One small choice, such as active voice or passive voice makes a big difference in clarity, tone, and responsibility. Today, we are taking a fun, reader friendly look at active and passive voice, why they matter, and how you can spot and correct them in everyday writing.

WHAT IS ACTIVE VOICE?

In active voice, the subject of the sentence performs the action. In other words, someone or something is clearly doing something.

Example:

• The reporter wrote the article.

• The city council approved the budget.

• The storm knocked out power across the county.

Active voice is direct, clear, and energetic. It tells readers exactly who did what. That is why newspapers often rely on active voice, especially in headlines and breaking news.

Active voice keeps readers engaged and informed without confusion.

WHAT IS PASSIVE VOICE?

In passive voice, the subject of the sentence receives the action instead of performing it. The “doer” of the action may appear later in the sentence or may be missing entirely.

Example:

• The article was written by the reporter.

• The budget was approved by the city council.

• Power was knocked out across the county.

Notice the difference? The action still happens, but it feels less immediate. Sometimes, the sentence does not even say who caused the action. Passive voice often sounds more formal, distant, or vague.

WHY DOES THIS MATTER IN THE NEWS?

Newspapers are all about clarity and trust. Readers want to know what happened and who is responsible. Active voice helps deliver that information quickly and clearly.

Compare these two sentences:

• Active: Police arrested the suspect last night.

• Passive: The suspect was arrested last night.

The passive version leaves out an important detail: who made the arrest. Sometimes that omission is intentional, especially when facts are still developing. Other times, it weakens the message.

That said, passive voice is not “wrong.” It has a purpose.

WHEN PASSIVE VOICE IS USEFUL

Passive voice is helpful when:

• The action matters more than who did it.

• The doer is unknown.

• The writer wants a neutral or formal tone.

Example:

• The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

• Several roads were closed due to flooding.

• Mistakes were made during the process.

In these cases, passive voice shifts attention to the event itself rather than the person responsible.

ACTIVE VS. PASSIVE: A QUICK TEST

Here is a simple trick. Ask yourself: “Who is doing the action?”

If the answer is clear and appears before the verb, the sentence is active.

If the answer is missing or appears after the verb, often with the word “by,” the sentence is passive.

Example:

• Active: The editor corrected the errors.

• Passive: The errors were corrected by the editor.

WHY ACTIVE VOICE KEEPS READERS HOOKED

Active voice sounds more conversational and perfect for newspaper readers who want information without extra effort. It creates stronger images, shorter sentences, and a faster reading pace.

Instead of: A decision was made to delay the vote.

Try: The board decided to delay the vote.

The second sentence is clearer, shorter, and more engaging.

A CHALLENGE FOR OUR READERS

Now it is your turn. Below are three sentences written in passive voice. Rewrite each one in active voice. Be creative, but keep the meaning the same.

1. The report was released earlier this week.

2. The winning ticket was claimed yesterday.

3. New safety rules were announced at the meeting.

Once you have rewritten the sentences, email your responses to me for personalized feedback. I would love to see how you transform these sentences and help make writing clearer and more engaging.

FINAL WORD

Active voice and passive voice both have a place in writing; however, knowing when to use each one makes all the difference. The next time you read the news, pay attention to who is doing the action. You might be surprised how much stronger the story feels when the writing takes charge.

Dr. Naomi Hooks

Closing the Gap

Dr. Naomi Hooks is an English instructor at Bladen Community College. She is a part of the new journalism program that allows interested students to gain experience working at The Bladen Journal. She is a graduate of Fayetteville State University and has been teaching since 2016.