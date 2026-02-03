WILMINGTON – As part of its ongoing commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary, the Battleship North Carolina Memorial, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, invites the public to a special program on Tuesday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., highlighting the stories of Black North Carolinians who fought for American independence—including several with ties to the Wilmington area.

During the American War for Independence, more than 400 Black and multiracial soldiers from North Carolina served in military roles, contributing to the founding of a nation that did not yet fully recognize their freedom or citizenship. Their courage and service have long been underrepresented in the historical record.

As we mark the 250th anniversary of the country they helped to establish, we invite the community to come aboard the Battleship North Carolina and learn more about these often-forgotten patriots.

The program, “Forgotten Heroes: Remembering North Carolina’s Black Patriots of the Revolutionary War,” will be presented by Trevor Freeman, Museum Educator, as part of the Battleship’s America 250 initiatives. Following the talk, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session, fostering deeper discussion about these often-overlooked heroes and their enduring legacy.

“This program is a vital part of our mission to educate and share the full story of America’s fight for freedom,” said Dr. Jay C. Martin, Executive Director of the Battleship North Carolina Memorial. “By highlighting the Black patriots with ties to North Carolina, we honor their courage and ensure their contributions are remembered as we commemorate 250 years of American independence.”

Event Details:

Date & Time: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 5:30 p.m. Location: Battleship North Carolina Wardroom, 1 Battleship Road, Wilmington, NC 28401

Admission: Space is limited; early registration is encouraged. $5 with advance online ticket purchase $5 for virtual attendance $8 at the door (as space allows) Tickets for in-person and virtual attendance may be purchased at http://bit.ly/forgottenheroesNC

About the Battleship North Carolina Memorial

The U.S.S. North Carolina (BB-55) is America’s most decorated World War II battleship, now decommissioned and permanently moored among 55 acres of Eagles Island wildlands on the Cape Fear River at Wilmington, North Carolina. The Battleship North Carolina Memorial commemorates the heroism of North Carolinians who served their country during World War II and memorializes the roughly 11,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, the Battleship and the adjacent park are a place for learning, reflection, and community engagement—connecting past events to current conversations about service, leadership, and citizenship through programs, exhibits, and events. For more information about the Battleship North Carolina, including visiting and ticketing information, visit www.battleshipnc.com or call 910-399-9100.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. At more than 100 sites across the state, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.

About America 250 NC America 250 NC is North Carolina’s commemoration of the United States’ 250th anniversary and is led by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. For more information about America 250 NC, visit america250.nc.gov.