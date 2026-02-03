WHITE LAKE – The Town of White Lake announced that they have been awarded $2 million in federal funding to support critical wastewater system improvements. These funds are being provided by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through the STAG Clean Water State Revolving Fund, a program designed to help communities maintain and improve essential water infrastructure.

This investment represents a significant step forward in ensuring the long-term health, safety, and sustainability of the community’s water systems. The improvements funded by this award will strengthen the wastewater infrastructure, protect water quality, and enhance services for residents and businesses throughout White Lake.

“On behalf of the Town, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Congressman David Rouzer, Senator Thom Thillis, and Senator Ted Budd for their recognition of our needs and the appropriation of funds to address them,” said White Lake Mayor Goldston Womble. “In addition, special thanks to Commissioner Dean Hilton, Commissioner Jake Womble, and Electus Governmental Affairs for their personal contacts and advocacy with our representatives. I would also like to thank the Town Administrator and the dedicated staff of the Town of White Lake for their hard work in securing this funding. Their commitment to our community made this achievement possible.

“This is a proud moment for White Lake, and we look forward to sharing updates as this project moves forward. Together, we are building a brighter, cleaner, and stronger future for our residents and visitors.”

For more information about this project and upcoming updates, please visit the Town’s website (www.whitelakenc.org), find us on social media (Town of White Lake), or contact Sean Martin, Town Administrator.