ELIZABETHTOWN — Over the past several years, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the Lakewood Road area of Elizabethtown. Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit has made multiple undercover purchases of methamphetamine and cocaine from a commercial structure located on Lakewood Road in Elizabethtown NC 28337, by an individual known to the community as “Rock.”

On April 19, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at the Lakewood Road address at the conclusion of the investigation. Pursuant to the search warrant, authorities allegedly located amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl which were seized. Agents also seized $447 and a stolen 12-gauge shotgun, which was stolen from a Bladen County resident in 2022.

At the conclusion of this investigation, Rodrick Dean Smith, 62 of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with Possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking methamphetamine (Level II/More than 28 grams but less than 200 grams), selling schedule II controlled substances (x3), delivering schedule II controlled substances (x3), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances (x5), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances (x5), possession of schedule VI controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances (x2), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $750,000 bond.