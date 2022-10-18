ELIZABETHTOWN — Numerous clubs and teams gathered on Broad Street on Friday for the East Bladen High School (EBHS) homecoming parade.

Families and students lined the street to watch the procession as the October sun cast its warm rays on all attending.

Mayor Sylvia Campbell made her way past the downtown shops as the various other groups of students followed behind.

The EBHS Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps marched by attendees, every cadet in step with their neighbor. The unit leader’s voice boomed as she lead the group in “I Left My Home,” a popular Army cadence used to help keep cadets in time.

The candidates for Homecoming Queen were driven down the street in various flashy cars and trucks as each hopeful queen waved to onlookers. The doors of each candidate’s car were adorned with decorative signs, each one with the nominee’s campaign slogan.

Following right behind were the Homecoming King hopefuls with their own campaign signs. Each young man exuded confidence as they smiled at those lining the streets to watch.

Sports teams and clubs came next. The football players were beaming with excitement as they hyped themselves up for their battle that night— a tactic that obviously worked as they later won their game against Fairmont.

The loud, peppy calls of the cheerleaders were heard as they shouted their cheers, filling the air with the sounds of Eagle pride.

Volleyball players and members of the Health Organization Students of America (HOSA) club smiled as they posed for photos by various photographers.

The loud tap of snare drums and the deep boom of a bass drum could be heard as the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy Corps of Cadets marched their way down Broad Street.

Fire trucks brought up the rear of the parade before turning the corner off Broad Street.