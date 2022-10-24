ELIZABETHTOWN — Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development, a leading nonprofit based in Southeastern North Carolina, will partner with Novant Health to provide free breast cancer screenings before their second annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Screening on Oct. 28.

Mt. Calvary Center is continuing its focus and dedication to community health and regional outreach by deploying its mobile mammography unit in Elizabethtown.

In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Mt. Calvary felt that it was important to provide an event that would bolster community togetherness and emphasize the importance of health by providing free mammograms to area residents.

“We are focused on bettering the lives of the communities that we serve and events like this are just one small way that we are reaching out to provide information, resources, and support. We look forward to continuing to be a strong advocate for community health throughout Southeastern North Carolina,” said Dr. Jimmy T. Tate, Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development President.

This is Mt. Calvary’s second annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Screening and will take place at Elizabethtown Soccer Park on West Broad Street, with the walk beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Local leaders and breast cancer survivors will also give remarks. This event is open to everyone and space is still available for anyone who would like to participate.

Breast cancer screenings are available by appointment only and will begin at 11:00 a.m. For more information or to schedule your appointment, please call 910-300-6322.