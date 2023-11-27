BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights have rescheduled the match-up with Wiliimington-Hoggard to Thursday due to Hoggard participating in the football NCHSAA 4A State Playoffs.

Hoggard will host Cardinal Gibbon’s in the Eastern Regional Final this Friday so their clash with the Knights on the basketball court will be moved up a day. Tip-off for the JV boys match-up will be at 4:30 and will be followed by the girls/boys varsity game.

The Knights will host their cross-county rival’s East Bladen this Tuesday before hitting the road against Hoggard. The Lady Knights will clash with East Bladen at 6 pm and the boys will follow with a 7:30 pm tip-off for a non-conference match-up.