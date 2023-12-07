BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of Bethlehem (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. Where did the angel Gabriel appear to Mary saying, “Blessed art thou among women”? Nazareth, Tyre, Ninevah, Gazi

3. With perhaps two different biblical answers, who was the father of Joseph? Jacob/Heli, Gideon/Ishmael, Solomon/Nahum, Samuel/Pilate

4. Which Old Testament prophet predicted Jesus would be born in Bethlehem? Amos, Obadiah, Micah, Nahum

5. For the journey to Bethlehem, how did Mary and Joseph travel? Bible not specific, Cart, Rode donkey, Small raft

6. Which of these wasn’t a gift from the wise men (Magi)? Silver, Myrrh, Gold, Frankincense

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Nazareth, 3) Jacob/Heli (Matthew 1:16, Luke 3:23), 4) Micah, 5) Bible not specific, 6) Silver.