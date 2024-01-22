SPIVEY’S CORNER — The Midway Lady Raiders defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 48-40 victory on Friday night in a SAC 6 Conference clash.

The Knights were down by nine points going into the final quarter of play and nearly pulled off the comeback but the Raiders were able to hold them off in the final minutes.

Midway junior guard Kara Beth Benton led all scores with 22 points and she was the x-factor her team needed to take the victory.

Benton had 16 points in the first half after draining four three-point attempts to give her squad a 29-15 lead going into the intermission.

The Lady Knights played better in the third quarter and got some crucial points to fall from their sharpshooter Kali Allen. Senior guard Kiera Lewis showed aggression going towards the hole and was able to reduce the Knights deficit to 37-28 in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

West Bladen were able to get some offense going in the final period and attacking the rim helped get them to the freethrow line for some easy shots. Luckily for the host, they did enough in the first three quarters of play to fend off their surging opponents.

Allen, Lewis and junior center Alina Chavez all finished with nine points to lead the Lady Knights in scoring. They now move to an overall record of 4-7 and have now fallen to 0-2 in SAC 6 play.

West Bladen will host St. Pauls this Tuesday for another tough conference match-up. The Lady Raiders move to an overall record of 8-5 and move to 2-0 in conference play. Midway will take on Clinton away from home this Tuesday for their next match-up.

OTHER RESULTS AROUND THE SAC 6/WACCAMAW(FRI):

Fairmont(14-2, 2-0) 46, St. Pauls(8-4, 1-1) 45

Clinton(8-3, 2-0) 36, Red Springs(2-12, 0-2) 33

East Columbus(11-1, 4-1) 55, Heide Trask(2-13, 1-3) 21

Pender(3-7, 1-3) 58, West Columbus(0-8, 0-4) 22