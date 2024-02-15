East Bladen wins; West Bladen falls short

EAST BLADEN

ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles defeated the Whiteville Wolfpack for a 72-36 victory on Tuesday night in a Waccamaw Conference clash. The Eagles honored their three seniors for the final home game of the regular season–guard Lee Barnes, canter Rodney Lacewell, and center/forward Payton Tatum were honored before tip-off. Barnes exploded for 26 points in his final home game to lead all scorers, Lacewell finished the night with 12, and Tatum dropped 11 points as the three combined for over 40 points.

Sophomore forward Keyshawn Kemp also dropped 10 points in the blowout victory at home. Senior guard Will Fisher led the Wolfpack in scoring with 9 points in a lackluster shooting night for the visitors. Whiteville falls 5-6 in conference action with one game remaining before the end of the regular-season. They will take on the third-place South Columbus Stallions this Friday for their final game.

East Bladen improves their overall record to 10-11 and they finish fifth-place in the conference standings with a 5-7 record. The Waccamaw Conference tournament will be held at East Bladen next week and the start of the NCHSAA Playoffs will be February 27th.

WEST BLADEN

FAIRMONT – The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes defeated the West Bladen Knights for a 47-40 victory in a SAC 6 Conference match-up on Tuesday. The Golden Tornadoes were lights out in the final quarter to snapp the Knights 17-game winning streak and are now tied with the Knights for first.

Fairmont guard Landon Cummings finished the night as the leading scorer of the game with 18 points and his teammate, Issac McKellar finished the night with 15. West Bladen was led by junior guard Hezekiah Adams with 14 points and junior center Chase Williams finished the night with 10 points. The Knights didn’t shoot the ball very well and they went 2-for-20 from three point range.

The Knights will host Red Springs this Friday for their final game of the regular-season and Fairmont will travel away to the last-place Clinton Darkhorses for their final game this Friday. West Bladen’s overall record moves to 19-2 and they’re 8-1 in conference action after Tuesday’s loss. Fairmont improves their overall record to 18-4 and 8-1 on the year in conference action.

OTHER RESULTS AROUND THE WACCAMAW/SAC 6 (Boys):

Red Springs(10-13, 5-4) 71, Midway(12-8, 3-6) 58

St. Pauls(10-13, 3-6) 61, Clinton(8-12, 0-9) 36

West Columbus(13-5, 9-2) 71, Pender(3-16, 1-10) 40

Heide Trask(18-4, 10-0) 59, East Columbus(6-14, 2-9) 52