FAYETTEVILLE — The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum will host a new temporary exhibit through June 11, titled “Drawn to Combat: Bill Mauldin and the Art of War.”

On loan from the Pritzker Military Museum and Library, “Drawn to Combat” explores Mauldin’s career with an in-depth focus on his unmatched skill in documenting and satirizing military life and political affairs.

This exhibit features nearly 150 of the Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist’s original drawings and published cartoons, as well as personal material from Bill Mauldin’s exceptional career.

The museum, located at 100 Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The museum recommends allowing two to three hours to tour the museum grounds when are closed on most federal holidays, including Juneteenth.

For additional information, call 910-643-2778.