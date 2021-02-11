A single mother works at a diner to raise her two kids and feels like she’s going nowhere in life. Overwhelmed, she feels as if she has no one on whom who she can depend and becomes depressed.

In Deuteronomy 31:6, we read, “Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.”

When I found myself broke, broken, homeless and helpless, I looked to God for the answers. He told me exactly what I needed to do, and I listened. The first thing I did was to count the blessings in my life. As bad as it seemed, I was blessed to be in this situation with a family which had bonded together stronger than ever to fight our way out of it.

The difference in this battle was that we had a new leader. We followed God and He guided us out of the storm.

God has also placed people on His earth to help with sickness. Because of the uncertainty and chaos in the world today, many of us are dealing with depression. If you are depressed and it is not getting better, please get help from a professional.

Mental health is health. Sometimes it requires doctors to help you figure out the best plan for you. It’s never too early to ask for help. Getting help from a pro could help you unlock the tools you need to get out of the dark place.

The single mother I spoke of earlier has a perfect life just waiting for her. She has two perfect children, a job, a roof over her head, and the ability to make things better.

Most importantly, she has a God who gave His only Son for us so that we might have eternal life. Nobody’s life is perfect, but we can thank God every day for the life we do have. Hopefully she will reach out to Him.

Have you found yourself more depressed than usual during the past year?

