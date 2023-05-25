Dr. Charles Stanley, a few weeks ago, was called home by the Lord he had trusted and served lifelong. In Touch Ministries continues to offer his sermons on NBC from 7:00 to 8:00 on Sunday mornings, and yesterday, I watched and listened to a sermon with the title I have given to this column. Agreeing with Dr. Stanley, and seeking to follow the guidance of God’s Spirit along with him, I have teaching to offer here, also, on “anticipating the Lord’s return.”

Drawing on Jesus’s response to those who asked about the mystery of the end time, cited in Matthew 24, Dr. Stanley emphasized four commitments for which we, as believers and followers of Christ Jesus, have stewardship accountability and privilege to render and embrace, as we await the Lord’s return. They are: watching faithfully; waiting peacefully; working diligently; and worshiping joyfully. I write my views on these four, pivotal matters of faithful discipleship, and add a fifth contribution of my own.

Watching faithfully. My children’s preacher father, the Rev. Lalon Barnes, Jr., often exhorted members of his congregation to “take inventory.” Lalon’s preached words meant that they were to inventory, watch, and examine their walk with the Lord, in matters of Bible reading and serious study, earnest prayer time and meditation, Sundays devoted to church attendance and assembled worship with other believers, and in matters of discipleship ministries of caring for the needs, and bearing the burdens, of neighbors near and far. His words meant watching faithfully for a walk of obedience to our Lord’s commandments, and repenting for sins against those unchanging commands, as we await our Lord’s return. We can amplify: Christians must return to the foot of the cross. Our Lord has finished His holy work there: “Tetelestai!”; “It is finished!”. However, redeemed, but backslidden, followers must return to the cross with a “broken and contrite heart,” when chastened by the merciful Lord Who loves unconditionally. God then forgives faithfully, when sin is repented in earnest contrition. Thank You, Lord.

Waiting peacefully. Scripture language, Hebrew or Greek, is often difficult to render precisely into English. To wait, in biblical words, is literally to “twist” and to “bend” on our long journey’s road, which bends and twists across a lifetime, and bends toward God’s Will and divine judgment. In the twisting and bending of events, our Lord calls and strengthens us to wait, peacefully, by the Holy Spirit. In our modern day, rife with violence, which is political, racial, domestic, and global, we have much work to do in building with God a world of justice, in which we must look to God for peace that is genuine, shaped by God’s just and divine Will. Waiting on God in that way, we can wait peacefully, through the indwelling Prince of Peace. All honor and thanksgiving belong to God!

Working diligently. Watching faithfully and waiting peacefully find the fullest meaning in working diligently, laboring in the kingdom-building work of our Lord’s Great Commission of telling and witnessing, preaching and practicing, the Good News of what God the Father has done for us in the completed, redemptive work of His Son. Diligent witness and proclamation, fervent testimony by both word and deed, and consecrated spiritual warfare as faithful soldiers of the cross, are our divine commission given by our Lord. That is our work assignment. Let us embrace it earnestly and passionately!

Worshiping joyfully. Our story of salvation is a joyous story exceeding all other genuine, but partial, joys of parenthood, friendship, excellence, and achievement. I thank God for the joyous worship I watched as a young child, saw clearly, in my dear mother’s jubilant shouting, in her joyful worship, at New Light Free Will Baptist Church in Bladenboro…which was perhaps her greatest gift to my life. That cotton mill hill memory has blessed my journey even now. Hallelujah!

Trusting deeply. I have written in another column that we receive, as a divine gift from God, abiding trust in Him when we want to trust God as much as we want water when we are thirsty; when we want to trust Him as much as we want food when we are hungry. David declared what we learn and know in our own experience: “As the heart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after Thee, O God.” (Psalm 42:1). And again, “I will love Thee, O Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.”. (Psalm 18:1-2). All glory is God’s!

Likewise, my charge to my children and grandchildren is: “Love God first, and most, and trust in Him.”

Watching faithfully, waiting peacefully, working diligently, worshiping joyfully, trusting deeply, we can anticipate our Lord’s return as forgiven and redeemed sons and daughters of God our Father, joint heirs with Christ Jesus our Brother. our Savior and Master, welcomed into eternal life, forever to be at home with God. Praise the Lord!

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and a retired Professor of Christian Theology and Ethics at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She formerly taught at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest. She is an active member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church and now teaches Sunday School there on first and third Sundays.