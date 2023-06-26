WILMINGTON – Lower Cape Fear LifeCare recently named Yolanda Rhodes as Director of Patient Financial Services. Rhodes joined the local nonprofit in 2007 as an insurance claim representative before being named Patient Financial Services Manager in 2012.

Rhodes’ passion for understanding insurance claims came from helping her father understand the complexities of his medical bills when he became ill. This experience inspired her to become an adult learner, earning her undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Mt. Olive College and her graduate degree in Healthcare Administration from Kaplan University.

In 2014, Rhodes established a medical billing program at Cape Fear Community College that has since been accredited through the National Association for Healthcare Access Management. She still teaches part-time within the program and is proud of her students’ accomplishments. The program has graduated approximately 150 students to date.

Rhodes often serves as a resource for other hospice care organizations providing insight and advice on approaching complex medical billing issues. She also regularly participates in community outreach for Lower Cape Fear LifeCare to help educate people in our community about the benefits of hospice care and the Medicare Hospice Benefit, which covers all care, medications, medical equipment and supplies related to a hospice diagnosis, to help ensure they get the months of care and support they are entitled to receive.

While financial services are not usually considered a patient-facing role, Rhodes understands she can make a profound difference in Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s patients’ and families’ lives through a positive experience. She goes above and beyond to ensure they understand and receive all benefits they are entitled to under the Medicare Hospice Benefit or whatever payer source they have.

Under Rhodes’ leadership, the agency’s patient financial services team will continue to be a reliable resource for Lower Cape Fear LifeCare patients and families. This includes overseeing the nonprofit’s grants for charity care to ensure no one in our community is refused the care and support they need based on their ability to pay.

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to the highest quality LifeCare, education, and supportive services to our patients, their families, and the communities we serve. Based in Wilmington, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare has an Elizabethtown office on E. Dunham Street. For more information, visit lifecare.org.