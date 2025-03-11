Joe Allen - part of the Allen Brothers team of Ronald and Joe that created Allen Brothers Outdoors, was at his favorite station - cooking fresh and sweet barbecue at his smoker in the customized kitchen. The facility also features a full oyster bar.

The game dogs worked hard recovering the fallen pheasants from the fields at Allen Brothers Outdoors. The Pheasant Tower Shoot was held as a fundraiser for scholarships at Bladen Community College.

This pheasant landed in the field of shotgun shells hoping not to be noticed. He was one of the stars of the show and was someone’s dinner that evening.

Over 180 pheasants were released on the grounds of Allen Brothers Outdoors in a combined scholarship fundraiser for Bladen Community College students. This lucky bird was flying high above the tower.

BLADENBORO – The Bladen Community College Foundation successfully held its inaugural Pheasant Tower Shoot Saturday, March 1, at Allen Brothers Outdoors, marking the start of an exciting new fundraising tradition.

The event was a resounding success, bringing together local sports enthusiasts and community members to raise awareness and support for the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to fund student scholarships, provide support services, and enhance academic programs at Bladen Community College.

“We had been looking at different fundraisers,” Sondra Guyton, Vice President for Institutional Advancement & Community Relations said. “We thought that this would just be a great fit for Bladen County. We have so many hunters and so many opportunities for hunters here. We’re trying this as a first time as a ‘tower shoot.’ We are aiming to make a difference for our students, to support student scholarships.”

The event was originally scheduled for last fall, but according to Guyton, the timing was just not right. They also had it scheduled for a day during the week and the move to a Saturday morning just seemed to make more sense to give working people a chance to come out and enjoy the event.

The weather was ideal for the shoot, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures setting the stage for an enjoyable day. Participants were treated to a unique, high-energy hunting experience. A thrilling highlight of the shoot came midway through the event with the release of a “lucky bird,” identified by a ribbon tied to its leg.

This special bird added an element of excitement to the day as it soared through the air, prompting eager shooters to take their shot. The true stars of the event were the remarkable hunting dogs, whose patience and precision captured the hearts of all in attendance. With tails wagging and eyes alert, the dogs waited for the signal to spring into action, retrieving the downed birds and returning them to the shooters with impressive skill.

The lucky shooter who successfully downed the special bird was awarded a gift card to Allen Brothers Gun Store, adding an extra layer of fun to the competitive spirit of the day. Following the shoot, participants enjoyed a delicious barbecue lunch, offering a perfect opportunity for attendees to socialize and reflect on a successful event.

As an added bonus, all participants took home cleaned and dressed pheasants, ready for cooking. With the growing interest in hunting in Bladen County, the Pheasant Tower Shoot proved to be a perfect way to engage the community in supporting the college’s initiatives. The event not only highlighted the region’s rich outdoor traditions but also served as a crucial fundraiser for scholarships and other programmatic needs at Bladen Community College.

Plans are already underway to make the Pheasant Tower Shoot an annual event, ensuring it continues to raise vital funds for student success and expand its impact in future years.

“We are thrilled with the turnout and support we received for our first-ever Pheasant Tower Shoot,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, President of the Bladen Community College. “This event was a wonderful opportunity to bring together our community, raise awareness for the Foundation’s work, and provide a fun and memorable experience. We’re looking forward to making this an annual tradition and continuing to ‘aim to make a difference’ for our students.”

The Foundation would also like to extend a special thank you to its 2024-2025 event sponsors, Allen Brothers Outdoors, and to all of the participants who helped make this event a resounding success. The support is invaluable in helping continue to serve Bladen Community College students and enrich our community.

“We started in 2000,” Ronald Allen said. “We started small with quail hunting. Me and my brother would go off somewhere every year and kind of picked up some ideas of what to do and what not to do. Now we do between 25 and 30 pheasant tower shoots per year. Since we’ve started, we’ve curtailed duck hunting and do not do that any longer.”

Allen Brothers Outdoors is located at 200 Allen Brothers Drive in Bladenboro, North Carolina. It is known as “North Carolina’s premier hunting preserve. With over two hundred acres of pristine hunting land featuring woods, lakes, and fields, we offer an unmatched bird hunting experience that you won’t find anywhere else.”

“Our preserve encompasses over 800 pristine acres of hunting land featuring woods, lakes, and fields that showcase the best of North Carolina bird hunting,” Allen said. “Whether you’re a seasoned hunter or a novice, we have something for everyone. We specialize in dove, quail, and pheasant hunting, with our pheasant tower shoots being a particular favorite among hunters.”

The full-service lodge is the perfect place to host groups, with all the amenities needed for the perfect overnight trip. The accommodations provide a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere, ensuring that your stay is just as memorable as your hunting experience, according to the Allen Brothers.

“If you are Looking for a place to host your next business meeting, gathering, corporate event or even wedding venue, our facilities are perfect,” Allen said. “Look no further than our clubhouse. With picturesque views and comfortable amenities, it’s the perfect location for your next gathering. You can get married outside in the midst of a serene pastoral setting and then have your reception at our gorgeous ‘clubhouse.’”

The Allen Brothers have a full cafeteria where Joe Allen does most of the cooking and the guests rave about the food and the ambiance. There is an “ultimate man cave” complete with big screen televisions, a fireplace and even a pool table. The “candy store” as Allen puts it is a full-service gun store stocked with ammunition and everything you would need for a successful hunt. If you are wanting to purchase a gun, they have people who can help you purchase what you need, classes and a range for shooting and every Saturday they host a concealed weapons certification class that lasts all day and comes complete with Joe’s incredible specially cooked cuisine.

There is everything for the American sportsman – including an oyster bar and comfortable accommodations for after a long day of hunting and feasting.

To book a hunt, a get-away weekend where you can get in touch with your inner memories of growing up in nature, call (910) 736 – 5360.

The Bladen Community College Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Bladen Community College through fundraising, scholarships, and program initiatives that enhance the educational opportunities for students in the community. The Foundation works to ensure that students have the resources they need to succeed academically and professionally, contributing to the long-term growth and development of Bladen County.

